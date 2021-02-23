Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.04.
FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIVE opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.10.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
