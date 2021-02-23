Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.04.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.