First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,320,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Covetrus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,047,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth $14,642,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Covetrus news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

