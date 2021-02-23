First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 514,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

