First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

