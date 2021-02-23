First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.46.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

