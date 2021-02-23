First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

