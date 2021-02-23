First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

FM stock opened at C$30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion and a PE ratio of -114.94. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$30.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

