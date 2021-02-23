First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

