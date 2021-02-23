FIL Ltd Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 225,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

