FIL Ltd Sells 988,071 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 988,071 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in KBR were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

