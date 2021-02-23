FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 225,000 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $6,358,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $8,593,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

