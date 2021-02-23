FIL Ltd Purchases 99,932 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

NYSE TECK opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

