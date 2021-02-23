FIL Ltd Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

O stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $83.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.