FIL Ltd Cuts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233,715 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of VEREIT worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VEREIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in VEREIT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 409,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in VEREIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 639,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

VER opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

