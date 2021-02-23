Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.71. 192,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

