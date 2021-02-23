FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 474,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,479 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FibroGen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FibroGen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

