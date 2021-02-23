FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

