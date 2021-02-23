FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $312.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

FedEx stock opened at $254.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.37 and a 200 day moving average of $255.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

