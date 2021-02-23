FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,719 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

