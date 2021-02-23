FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

