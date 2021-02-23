FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after acquiring an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $214.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

