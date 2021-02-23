Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.54.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119 over the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

