Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

NYSE FSLY opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,444,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,239 shares of company stock worth $7,998,369 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

