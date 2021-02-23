Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $565,460.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60.

Fastly stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. 8,641,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,050. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

