Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

