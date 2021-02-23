Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.85-6.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-$6.05 EPS.

EXR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.74. 1,223,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,375. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.