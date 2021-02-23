Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 122,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

EXPD stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.