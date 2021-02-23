Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $167.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.07.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.85. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $166.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.