Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.07.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $166.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.