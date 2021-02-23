Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE EIF opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.