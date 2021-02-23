EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,828. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

