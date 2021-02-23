Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) versus Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Head to Head Contrast

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 2 3 0 2.60 Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Daiwa Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.41 billion 2.06 $329.20 million $1.42 8.82 Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.34 $555.19 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A Daiwa Securities Group 10.18% 4.50% 0.24%

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Eutelsat Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A. provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services. In addition, it provides data to corporate and Internet networks, Internet of Things, and machine to machine applications, as well as backhaul and trunking solutions that enable remote communities to access the IP backbone or global voice traffic with a seamless interface. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, video service providers, telecom operators, Internet service providers, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 168 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and a call center. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of stock, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products primarily to institutional investors, investors of business, and financial and public-interest corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in the loans, private equity, and real estate, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource investment activities. It also offers research and consulting, information systems, banking, insurance, wrap account, inheritance-related, and other support services; and engages in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.