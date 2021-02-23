Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $152.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

