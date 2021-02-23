Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 78,957 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $137.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

