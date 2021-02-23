Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $24,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,621,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.