ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $15.94. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 16,125 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESSA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 28,948 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

