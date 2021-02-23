Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE AG opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

