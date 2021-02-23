Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 781,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 234,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.