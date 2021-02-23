Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE SAH opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

