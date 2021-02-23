Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,082 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

