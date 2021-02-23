Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,224 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,260,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

