Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 8,688 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 135.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 164,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average of $366.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $424.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

