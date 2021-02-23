Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EFX traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.93. 849,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

