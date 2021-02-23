EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Up 5.7%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $66.10. 4,638,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,836,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -127.11 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.