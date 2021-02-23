Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $3.39. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 289,056 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

