EnterCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $32,425.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $365,043.67 and approximately $32,425.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

