Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.