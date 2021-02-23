Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.12 and last traded at $167.86. Approximately 4,830,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,261,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 918.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $459,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
