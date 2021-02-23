Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $166.12 and last traded at $167.86. Approximately 4,830,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,261,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $386,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 918.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $459,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

