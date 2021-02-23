ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.58 ($11.27).

ENI opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.77 and a 200-day moving average of €7.92. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €12.31 ($14.48).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

