Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $7.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ERF opened at $4.91 on Monday. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 103,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

